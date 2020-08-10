UrduPoint.com
Australia Reports Another Record Of Daily Deaths From COVID-19 As Spread Slows Down

Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:43 PM

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Australia has exceeded the record from the day before and totaled 19 fatalities on Monday, all in the state of Victoria and all of the victims were older than 50, Australian health authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Australia has exceeded the record from the day before and totaled 19 fatalities on Monday, all in the state of Victoria and all of the victims were older than 50, Australian health authorities said.

On Sunday, health authorities in Victoria reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, of which one was later removed due to duplication.

"Sadly, there have been 19 new deaths reported since yesterday. To date, 228 people have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria," the Victorian government's Health and Human Services said in a daily situation report.

According to the authorities, 14 out of 19 new fatal cases were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities, while the age range broke down to one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, six women in their 80s, one man in his 80s, seven women in their 90s and one man in his 90s.

The nationwide death toll has now increased to 313 fatalities, according to the Australian government's update on the dedicated COVID-19 website.

At the same time, the infection appears to be slowing down as authorities reported the lowest daily case number increase in two weeks 337.

As of Monday, Australia's cumulative case count has reached 21,397, including 12,134 recoveries.

