Sun 05th April 2020

Australia Reports Gradual Fall in New COVID-19 Cases With 181 New Infections in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has increased by 181 to a total of 5,635 in 24 hours and the death toll has reached 34, the Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

The previous situation update from Australia on Saturday stated there were 5,548 cumulative cases, including 198 new infections.

"As at 6:00am on 5 April 2020 [20:00 GMT, April 4], there have been 5,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 181 new cases since 6:00am yesterday. Of the 5,635 confirmed cases in Australia, 34 have died from COVID-19.

More than 291,000 tests have been conducted across Australia," the statement read.

According to a graph provided by the Health Department and showing the COVID-19 dynamic in Australia, the daily increments of the infection went abruptly up in the last week of March and then were declining since March 28.

The majority of all Australian cases had contracted the coronavirus abroad, specifically on board cruise ships and during travel to Europe or the Americas, according to the statement.

