Australia Reports Highest Single-day Cases In 2 Months

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

Australia on Monday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since April, health authorities said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia on Monday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since April, health authorities said.

Of the new infections, 75 were reported from Melbourne's suburban hotspots, ABC news said quoting local authorities.

"Obviously we are concerned by the increasing number and the upward trend and are monitoring the situation very closely," Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

South Australia state also recorded three new imported cases, all of them travelers returning to Australia from India.

According to the Health Ministry, Australia has reported more than 7,686 cases with 104 deaths while 6,993 patients have recovered.

The country eased coronavirus restrictions in May gradually after new infections in the country remained low.

On March 28, the country recorded 468 cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the outbreak.

