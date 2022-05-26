Australia Reports Outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease in Central Sydney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Australia's New South Wales issued an alert on Thursday telling people who had recently visited Sydney center to check up for symptoms of Legionnaires' disease after five patients developed lung inflammation.

NSW Health said in a statement that all five two women and three men aged from 40s to 70s independently visited locations in Sydney central business district. They were hospitalized and are receiving treatment for pneumonia.

"NSW Health is advising people who have been in the Sydney CBD area in the past ten days to be on the lookout for symptoms of Legionnaires' disease as five people who have developed the disease spent time in the area in the last three weeks," it said.

The disease is caused by Legionella bacteria and transmitted through contaminated water particles from cooling systems as they are emitted into the air and breathed in. Symptoms include fever, chills, a cough, and shortness of breath.