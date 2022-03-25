Australia Sanctions Belarusian President Lukashenko, His Family Members - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Australian Government on Friday imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family for continued strategic support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Australian Government has placed sanctions on... the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family... We are also placing sanctions on his son Viktor Lukashenko, who previously held senior national security roles in the Belarussian Government, and his wife Galina Lukashenko, the First Lady of Belarus," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the government also sanctioned 22 "Russian propagandists and purveyors of disinformation," including senior editors of RT, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront.

The ministry noted that sanctions were imposed for "strategic support to Russia and its military forces in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."