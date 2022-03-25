UrduPoint.com

Australia Sanctions Belarusian President Lukashenko, His Family Members - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Australia Sanctions Belarusian President Lukashenko, His Family Members - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Australian Government on Friday imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family for continued strategic support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Australian Government has placed sanctions on... the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family... We are also placing sanctions on his son Viktor Lukashenko, who previously held senior national security roles in the Belarussian Government, and his wife Galina Lukashenko, the First Lady of Belarus," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the government also sanctioned 22 "Russian propagandists and purveyors of disinformation," including senior editors of RT, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront.

The ministry noted that sanctions were imposed for "strategic support to Russia and its military forces in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Wife Belarus Family Government

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

4 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

4 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

4 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>