Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 AM

Australia Sanctions Russian Individual, 4 Companies Over Crimean Bridge - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Australia has imposed sanctions against one individual and four companies from Russia associated with the construction and operation of the railway section of the Crimean Bridge, the country's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"Australia has imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against a Russian individual and four Russian companies connected to the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait Railway Bridge," Payne said.

More Stories From World

