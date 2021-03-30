Australia Sanctions Russian Individual, 4 Companies Over Crimean Bridge - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Australia has imposed sanctions against one individual and four companies from Russia associated with the construction and operation of the railway section of the Crimean Bridge, the country's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

