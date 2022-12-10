Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Involved in Poisoning of Navalny - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Australia imposed sanctions on seven individuals from Russia who were allegedly involved in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as well as a number of individuals and organizations from Iran in connection with human rights violations, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Seven Russian individuals involved in the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny will also have human rights sanctions imposed on them," the ministry said.

The sanctions were also imposed on the Iranian Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force, and six Iranian individuals "involved in the violent crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini," the ministry added.

In addition, Canberra announced sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one company allegedly involved in the supply of drones to Russia.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.

In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to additional nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.