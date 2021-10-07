Australia Says AUKUS Unlikely to End Relations With France Due to Its Major Role in Region

Australia's relationship with France does not depend only on the submarine contract, which Canberra recently abandoned under the AUKUS deal, and involves a number of other joint initiatives in the region, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday

"See, the Australia-France relationship is bigger than a contract. And France's presence and significance and influence in the Indo-Pacific isn't about a contract. It's about the fact that they have an actual presence here in the Indo-Pacific, that they have a long standing commitment and work with Australia across a whole range of different issues," Morrison said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister, Australia has other contracts with France and the European Union worth $32 billion, which makes it safe to say that France has a role to play in the region.

Morrison welcomed the return of France's ambassador to Canberra after his recall due to the Australian government's rejection of the "contract of the century" for the supply of French submarines. The prime minister said he considers it to be a good step, which allows the sides to normalize their bilateral relations.

Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom concluded the new trilateral partnership last month, prompting the former to ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's withdrawal from the contract as a "stab in the back."