Australia Says 'Bali Nine' Prisoners Have Returned Home

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The five remaining members of the Australian "Bali Nine" drug ring have returned home after 19 years in jail in Indonesia, the Australian government said Sunday.

Indonesian police arrested the nine Australians in 2005, convicting them of attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms (18 Pounds) of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

In a case that drew global attention to Indonesia's unforgiving drug laws, two of the gang would eventually be executed by firing squad, while others served hefty prison sentences.

"The Australian Government can confirm that Australian citizens, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj have returned to Australia," Canberra said in a statement.

"The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia."

Accused ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed by firing squad in 2015 despite repeated pleas from the Australian government.

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in 2018, months before Renae Lawrence was released after her sentence was commuted.

Australia's government expressed "deep appreciation" for the Indonesian government's cooperation to let the remaining men return on humanitarian grounds.

It did not give further details on the agreement, including whether they would need to continue to serve their sentences following their return home.

