Australia Says Citizen Reported Killed After Capture In Ukraine Is Alive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An Australian national reportedly killed after his capture by Russian forces in Ukraine is "alive and in custody", Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Wednesday.

"The Australian government has received confirmation from Russia that Oscar Jenkins is alive and in custody," she said in a statement.

"We still hold serious concerns for Mr Jenkins as a prisoner of war."

In December, video emerged of Jenkins -- who fought with Ukrainian forces -- being questioned and slapped in the face by a man speaking Russian.

"The government calls on Russia to release Mr Jenkins," Wong said.

"If Russia does not provide Mr Jenkins the protections he is entitled to under international humanitarian law, our response will be unequivocal," she said.

"We have made clear to Russia in Canberra and in Moscow that Mr Jenkins is a prisoner of war and Russia is obligated to treat him in accordance with international humanitarian law, including humane treatment."

Earlier this month, Wong had said the Australian government was working to confirm a report of Jenkins' killing.

Wong said at the time she had called in Russia's ambassador to Australia and warned that "all options" were on the table for the government's response.

