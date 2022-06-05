MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Chinese fighter aircraft intercepted an Australian maritime surveillance aircraft, which was on duty in the South China Sea, on May 26, Australia's Department of Defence said on Sunday.

"On 26 May 2022, a RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft during a routine maritime surveillance activity in international airspace in the South China Sea region," the department said in a statement.

The statement noted that the interception was a "dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew." The Australian government expressed its concern to Beijing about the incident.

The Department of Defence has been carrying out maritime patrols in the region for decades in accordance with international law, it added.