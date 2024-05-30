Australia Says Engaging With Ticketmaster Over Hacking 'incident'
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Australia's government said Thursday its cyber security office was "engaging" with US group Ticketmaster after a hacking group claimed to have accessed the details of 560 million customers.
"The National Office of Cyber Security is engaging with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," a government spokesperson said in a statement.
A well-known hacking group calling itself ShinyHunters posted evidence of the hack on the dark web, according to a screenshot shared widely on social media, claiming to have swiped the personal details of 560 million clients.
The group demanded a ransom payment of US$500,000, describing it as a "one-time sale", according to the post.
Ticketmaster, a California-based company, operates one of the largest online ticket sales platforms in the world.
The US Department of Justice last week filed a major antitrust lawsuit seeking to break up an alleged monopoly held by Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary in the live music industry.
Ticketmaster's pricing practices, with high fees and lack of alternatives, have long been a political issue in the United States, with little done historically to open up the market to more competition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
More Stories From World
-
Mexico presidential campaigns reach finale with women leading5 minutes ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns6 minutes ago
-
Floating walkways a lifeline for Brazilians after floods26 minutes ago
-
Mexico presidential campaigns near finale with women leading36 minutes ago
-
N Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles36 minutes ago
-
EU seeks roadblocks for Chinese EVs without sparking trade war1 hour ago
-
Google to invest $2 bn in Malaysia: government2 hours ago
-
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles2 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open2 hours ago
-
UK parliament dissolves ahead of election2 hours ago
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final2 hours ago
-
Records rewritten as baseball incorporates Negro Leagues stats8 hours ago