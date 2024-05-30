Open Menu

Australia Says Engaging With Ticketmaster Over Hacking 'incident'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Australia says engaging with Ticketmaster over hacking 'incident'

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Australia's government said Thursday its cyber security office was "engaging" with US group Ticketmaster after a hacking group claimed to have accessed the details of 560 million customers.

"The National Office of Cyber Security is engaging with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

A well-known hacking group calling itself ShinyHunters posted evidence of the hack on the dark web, according to a screenshot shared widely on social media, claiming to have swiped the personal details of 560 million clients.

The group demanded a ransom payment of US$500,000, describing it as a "one-time sale", according to the post.

Ticketmaster, a California-based company, operates one of the largest online ticket sales platforms in the world.

The US Department of Justice last week filed a major antitrust lawsuit seeking to break up an alleged monopoly held by Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary in the live music industry.

Ticketmaster's pricing practices, with high fees and lack of alternatives, have long been a political issue in the United States, with little done historically to open up the market to more competition.

Related Topics

World Australia Music Social Media Company Sale United States Market Post Government Industry Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

12 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

12 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

12 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

13 hours ago
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

12 hours ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

12 hours ago
 Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

12 hours ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

13 hours ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

12 hours ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World