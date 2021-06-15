UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Says Landmark FTA Finalized With Britain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:12 PM

Australia says landmark FTA finalized with Britain

Australia and Britain have agreed on a historic free trade agreement (FTA)

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Australia and Britain have agreed on a historic free trade agreement (FTA).

According to the Australian media on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson committed to an in-principle agreement on the landmark trade deal over a three-hour dinner in London on Monday night.

The FTA is the Britain's first major trade agreement since it left the European Union (EU) in 2020.

Pending parliamentary approval from both sides, it is likely to be in force from July 2022.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the deal would give Britain market access to "high quality, well-priced Australian products." "Since we came to office, we have finalized eight FTAs and we want to add to that list," Tehan was quoted by The Australian as saying.

Australia and Britain formally launched negotiations for the FTA in June 2020.

Tehan and his British counterpart Liz Truss hailed a significant breakthrough in April, but talks stalled again after the British agriculture sector pushed back against tariff-free access to its market for Australian red meat exporters.

With the dispute resolved, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the deal would benefit both countries.

"Now after Brexit it's really important for both countries to seize this opportunity and put together a deal that will be mutually beneficial," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Agriculture European Union London Brexit April June July 2020 Market Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh o ..

1 minute ago

PSL 6: Faf du Plessis will not play today’s matc ..

16 minutes ago

AJK Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 to be annou ..

1 minute ago

ENEC achieves 100 million safe work hours at Barak ..

20 minutes ago

AIOU to commence MS, PhD exams from June 24

1 minute ago

One killed, another injured as tractor trolley hit ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.