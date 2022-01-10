Australia Says Will Scrap Quarantine For Close Contacts of Covid-19 Cases in Supply Chains

Australia intends to scrap isolation requirements for asymptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 cases employed in critical supply chain to address workforce shortages, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday

The relevant bill has been introduced to the National Cabinet for enforcement earlier in the day and the decision is expected to be taken soon, Morrison said. The new set of arrangements for workers in critical supply chains, such as food processing, food production and distribution, as well as emergency services, has already been approved by the country's health authorities, the Prime Minister noted.

"What that involves is asymptomatic close contacts being able to go to work in those sectors," Morrison said at a press conference.

The government intends to gradually extend the rules to other critical sectors, in particular, transport, aviation, distribution, manufacturing and other workplaces that do not include direct interaction with customers, he added.