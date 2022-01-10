UrduPoint.com

Australia Says Will Scrap Quarantine For Close Contacts Of Covid-19 Cases In Supply Chains

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Australia Says Will Scrap Quarantine For Close Contacts of Covid-19 Cases in Supply Chains

Australia intends to scrap isolation requirements for asymptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 cases employed in critical supply chain to address workforce shortages, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Australia intends to scrap isolation requirements for asymptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 cases employed in critical supply chain to address workforce shortages, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday.

The relevant bill has been introduced to the National Cabinet for enforcement earlier in the day and the decision is expected to be taken soon, Morrison said. The new set of arrangements for workers in critical supply chains, such as food processing, food production and distribution, as well as emergency services, has already been approved by the country's health authorities, the Prime Minister noted.

"What that involves is asymptomatic close contacts being able to go to work in those sectors," Morrison said at a press conference.

The government intends to gradually extend the rules to other critical sectors, in particular, transport, aviation, distribution, manufacturing and other workplaces that do not include direct interaction with customers, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Access to Internet Restricted Across Kazakhstan

Access to Internet Restricted Across Kazakhstan

3 minutes ago
 Croatia Tightens Measures Against COVID-19 Over In ..

Croatia Tightens Measures Against COVID-19 Over Infections Surge

3 minutes ago
 Billion tree tsunami to help mitigate adverse impa ..

Billion tree tsunami to help mitigate adverse impacts of climate change: Governo ..

3 minutes ago
 SSP inspects under-construction police training sc ..

SSP inspects under-construction police training school

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Akhtar to visit Islamia University on Tuesday

Dr. Akhtar to visit Islamia University on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Majority in UK Support Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinat ..

Majority in UK Support Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Athletes to Compete - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.