Australia Says Writer Yang Jun Given Suspended Death Sentence In China

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Australia's government said Monday writer Yang Jun has been given a suspended death sentence in China, describing it as "harrowing news".

The Chinese-born Australian citizen has been in jail in China since 2019 on spying accusations.

"The Australian government is appalled at this outcome," Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference.

The death sentence may be commuted to life in jail after a period of two years, Wong said.

"We will be communicating our response in the strongest terms," the Australian minister said.

Wong said the Chinese ambassador would be summoned to hear Australia's objection.

"I want to acknowledge the acute distress that Dr. Yang and his family will be feeling today, coming after years of uncertainty," she said.

The suspended death sentence will be seen as a setback in Australia-China relations, which had appeared to be warming.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released in October 2023 after more than three years' detention on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.

