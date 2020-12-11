Australia Secures 31Mln Extra AstraZeneca, Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Australian government has agreed with the AstraZeneca and Navavax pharmaceutical companies on the additional supplies of 20 million and 11 million doses of the manufacturers' COVID-19 vaccines, respectively, the Australian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"On the basis of scientific advice, the Australian Government has secured an additional 20 million doses of the promising AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, strengthening Australia's position for whole-of-population vaccination," the ministry said in a press release.

The additional doses will bring the number of overall doses secured by Australia to 53.8 million and are set to be produced in the country by the national CSL Limited biotech company.

"In addition, a further 11 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be purchased, bringing the total for this vaccine to 51 million.

� This provides an additional whole-of-population vaccine for Australia if proven safe and effective," the ministry said.

Apart from that, Australia has also reached an agreement on the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with 10 million doses scheduled for early 2021.

"The Australian Government is also part of the international COVAX Facility which allows the purchases of over 25 million doses of a range of other potential vaccines," the ministry added.

Earlier this week, Australia canceled the $1 billion worth order of 50 million doses of a vaccine developed by CSL Limited in cooperation with the University of Queensland after participants of clinical trials tested false positive for HIV. The authorities fear that information on the false positive results for HIV will undermine people's trust in the vaccination program.