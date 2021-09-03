Australia Secures 4Mln Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses in Swap Deal With UK - Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his country has concluded a vaccine swap deal with the United Kingdom, which will ramp up Australia's COVID-19 immunization campaign with 4 million Pfizer doses in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his country has concluded a vaccine swap deal with the United Kingdom, which will ramp up Australia's COVID-19 immunization campaign with 4 million Pfizer doses in September.

"This dose sharing agreement is mutually beneficial in that it allows UK doses that otherwise might have expired to be brought forward for use now in Australia," he said.

Australia will start vaccinating teens aged 12-15 in mid-September. The nation is only 2 million first doses away from achieving the 70% vaccination coverage.

"This deal is a game-changer for our vaccine rollout," the prime minster said.

Australia will repay the favor by sending an equivalent number of doses back to the UK later in the year, in time to assist UK COVID-19 vaccine booster or other related programs, Morrison said.