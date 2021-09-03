UrduPoint.com

Australia Secures 4Mln Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses In Swap Deal With UK - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Australia Secures 4Mln Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses in Swap Deal With UK - Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his country has concluded a vaccine swap deal with the United Kingdom, which will ramp up Australia's COVID-19 immunization campaign with 4 million Pfizer doses in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his country has concluded a vaccine swap deal with the United Kingdom, which will ramp up Australia's COVID-19 immunization campaign with 4 million Pfizer doses in September.

"This dose sharing agreement is mutually beneficial in that it allows UK doses that otherwise might have expired to be brought forward for use now in Australia," he said.

Australia will start vaccinating teens aged 12-15 in mid-September. The nation is only 2 million first doses away from achieving the 70% vaccination coverage.

"This deal is a game-changer for our vaccine rollout," the prime minster said.

Australia will repay the favor by sending an equivalent number of doses back to the UK later in the year, in time to assist UK COVID-19 vaccine booster or other related programs, Morrison said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia United Kingdom September From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

EU Delegation in Kabul May Move to Doha If Kabul S ..

EU Delegation in Kabul May Move to Doha If Kabul Security Situation Deteriorates ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

26 minutes ago
 Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations from Se ..

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations from Sept 13

2 minutes ago
 Russian, UN Diplomats Discuss Work of Syrian Const ..

Russian, UN Diplomats Discuss Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan participates in SCO Cultural, Education P ..

Pakistan participates in SCO Cultural, Education Program in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges close liaison among all depts f ..

Commissioner urges close liaison among all depts for better service delivery

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.