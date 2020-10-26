UrduPoint.com
Australia Seizes 317-Pound Cocaine Shipment From South Africa, Makes 1 Arrest - Authority

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Australia Seizes 317-Pound Cocaine Shipment From South Africa, Makes 1 Arrest - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Australian Border Force (ABF) in conjunction with the country's Federal police (AFP) have seized a South African shipment of 144 kilograms (377 Pounds) of cocaine, the authorities said in a joint statement on Monday, adding that one suspect had been arrested.

"A 45-year-old Sydney man has been charged for allegedly importing approximately 144 kilograms of cocaine hidden in hydraulic cylinders.

Operation Tethys began earlier this month following an Australian Border Force (ABF) detection of drugs hidden in a consignment of hydraulic cylinders, arriving from South Africa into Brisbane on 1 October 2020," the statement read.

The shipped cocaine has an estimated street value of 64.8 million Australian Dollars ($46.1 million).

The man was charged over attempts to illegaly import and possess border controlled drugs. Such offenses carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

More Stories From World

