Australia Sends Second Batch Of COVID-19 Aid To India

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Australia Sends Second Batch of COVID-19 Aid to India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Australian High Commissioner to India announced on Friday that a new batch of the country's humanitarian medical supplies has landed in India as the Asian country strives to rein in COVID-19.

"Another @Qantas [flight] with medical supplies from Australia has arrived in India today. We stand with our Indian friends in this challenging time," High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell tweeted.

The flight delivered 1,056 lung ventilators and 60 oxygen concentrators.

This is the second time Australia has sent medical aid to India since the country faced an exponential increase in virus cases.

The first batch was delivered in early May and contained 1,056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators to help Indian front-line workers provide lifesaving medical intervention.

In late April, the Australian government also promised to donate 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, as well as surgical gowns, goggles, gloves, and face shields to India.

India has been the world's second worst-hit country with over 24 million confirmed cases and more than 260,000 deaths.

