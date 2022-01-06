UrduPoint.com

Australia sets COVID-19 booster dose record, Djokovic "not singled out", says PM

CANBERRA, Jan. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Australia has set a new record for COVID-19 booster vaccines amid successive record days of surging infections across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that a new record 222,565 booster vaccines were administered on Wednesday, two days after the minimum recommended interval between second and third jabs for the population was reduced from five to four months.

"So the booster program is up and running," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The vaccine rollout will open up to children aged between five and 11 years old on Monday.

