UrduPoint.com

Australia Sets New Defense Course To Establish Nuclear Submarines Fleet - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Australia Sets New Defense Course to Establish Nuclear Submarines Fleet - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Australia has set the course of its next defense strategy, which includes the development of nuclear-powered submarines to repel attacks far from the country's shores, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday.

"Increasingly, we are going to need to think about our Defence Force in terms of being able to provide the country with impactful projection, meaning an ability to hold an adversary at risk much further from our shores across the full spectrum of proportionate response," Marles said, delivering a speech at a university in Canberra, as quoted by the Australian Financial Review newspaper.

The minister also said that the new defense strategy relies on the establishment of a submarine fleet in cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom within the AUKUS trilateral partnership.

Australia, the US and the UK announced the AUKUS defense partnership in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

Related Topics

Technology Australia France Company Canberra United Kingdom United States September From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

11 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

57 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.