UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Signs Digital Trade Agreement With Singapore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

Australia signs digital trade agreement with Singapore

Australia and Singapore have signed a Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) that will broaden economic engagement between the two countries

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia and Singapore have signed a Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) that will broaden economic engagement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in a virtual signing ceremony on Thursday after negotiations were finalized in March.

Simon Birmingham, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, said that the deal would be a major boost to Australia's economic recovery from the corona-virus crisis and it would help to "expand the scope of our economic engagement with our largest two-way trading partner in Southeast Asia." "As we begin the economic recovery from COVID-19, this agreement will reduce barriers and boost opportunities for Australian businesses to reach more customers and further tap into the Singaporean market," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"The agreement will deliver practical improvements to lower costs and make it easier for exporters to do business, including in areas of personal data protection, e-invoicing, paperless customs procedures, and electronic certification for agricultural exports." He also said that the agreement builds on Australia and Singapore's leading roles in negotiating new international rules on e-commerce in the World Trade Organization to better facilitate the growing volumes of digital trade across the globe.

"These are some of the most ambitious digital trade rules Australia has ever negotiated, and this agreement will serve as benchmark for other digital trade rule negotiations within our region," Birmingham said.

Related Topics

World Australia Exports Business Singapore Birmingham March Market From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

28 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

29 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

37 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

47 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

58 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.