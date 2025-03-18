Australia Slams Reported Targeting Of Citizen By Hong Kong
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Australia voiced unease on Tuesday over anonymous letters reportedly offering hefty rewards for information on a Hong Kong activist now living in Melbourne.
Australian citizen Kevin Yam, a lawyer and longtime Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, was targeted in letters that carried his photo and alleged national security offences.
The letters, first reported in The Guardian newspaper, offered a reward of HK$1 million (US$128,000) to anyone who could provide information about him and the allegations or "take him to Hong Kong or Australia Metropolitan Police".
They were sent to homes next to two Melbourne locations cited in the notices as being linked to Yam, the paper said.
"The Australian government will not tolerate surveillance, harassment or intimidation against individuals or family members here in Australia -- this undermines our national sovereignty and the security and safety of Australians," said a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
