Australia Slaps Sanctions on Myanmar, Iran for 'Human Rights Abuses'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Australian government announced on Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions against individuals and entities from Myanmar and Iran allegedly responsible for human rights abuses and crackdown on protests in these countries.

"The Australian Government is imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on individuals responsible for egregious human rights abuses in Myanmar, as well as sanctions on entities enabling the repression of its people. The Government is also imposing additional sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities over abhorrent abuses of human rights," the statement read.

The government said that sanctioned individuals include 16 members of the Myanmar military regime and other officials responsible for crackdown on protests, casualties and arrests during major civil unrest sparked by the military takeover on February 1, 2021.

Financial sanctions would target two Myanmar entities, Myanmar Economic Public Holdings Ltd and the Myanmar Economic Corporation, the government added.

The Australian authorities also imposed "Magnitsky-style" sanctions against 16 Iranian senior political, military and law enforcement figures and one Iranian entity allegedly involved in the violence against protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Individuals and entities linked with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are also among those sanctioned.

Canberra also introduced sanctions targeting four Iranian individuals and four entities allegedly involved in production and shipping of drones to Russia.