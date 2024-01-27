Open Menu

Australia Slightly In Front At Tea On Third Day Against West Indies

January 27, 2024

Australia slightly in front at tea on third day against West Indies

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Australia took three West Indian wickets in the second session to put their noses slightly in front at tea on the third day of the second Test at the Gabba on Saturday.

At the second break, the West Indies were 183-6, a lead of 205 with Justin Greaves on 32 and Kevin Sinclair not out 10.

On an oppressively hot and humid day in Brisbane, Australia's pace bowlers were forced into three-over spells followed by time off the field to recover.

Every time a dangerous partnership started to develop, Australia managed to take a wicket to keep the deficit in check.

However, they will want to wrap up the tail quickly after tea to ensure they are not chasing too big a total for a series clean sweep.

The weather could also become a factor, with rain forecast in Brisbane for the next two days.

After resuming Saturday at 13-1, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and No.3 Kirk McKenzie were intent on keeping the Australians in the field as long as possible.

McKenzie in particular looked in great touch as he punished anything loose from the Australian pace attack.

Brathwaite was not as fluent and after scraping his way to 16, he played a poor shot to an innocuous Cameron Green delivery and chipped a simple catch to Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

However, he and McKenzie had put on a 50-run partnership to lay a good foundation for the visitors.

McKenzie has had a good tour and the stylish left-hander moved comfortably to 41 before he tried to sweep off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was trapped leg before, leaving the West Indies 86-3.

Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge consolidated and reached the first break with few troubles.

Lyon struck again after dinner, drawing an edge from Athanaze (35) before a brilliant piece of fielding from Travis Head saw Hodge run out for 29.

Hodge moved forward and played the ball straight to Head at short leg, who flicked the ball onto the stumps and although Hodge's bat was over the line, it had bounced up and was in the air when the stumps were broken.

First innings top-scorer Joshua Da Silva didn't last long, caught by Green on the second attempt off Mitchell Starc to leave the West Indies 157-6, 179 runs in front.

Greaves and Sinclair then took the West Indies to tea with few difficulties.

