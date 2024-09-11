Open Menu

Australia Struggle In World Cup Qualifying As Son Lifts South Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Australia failed to score for the second successive match, China slumped to another defeat but Son Heung-min scored a stunning goal as South Korea got off the mark in Asian World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Graham Arnold's Socceroos, having been shocked at home 1-0 by Bahrain last week, dominated a Group C encounter with Indonesia but were held 0-0 in front of almost 80,000 fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Australia carved out a succession of chances but lacked any cutting edge, coming closest when Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda thundered a shot against the post.

"It was our game all along," Irankunda said. "We should have won it. We should have put them away in the first half."

Next month, Arnold's men face China at home in Group C and then a tough trip to in-form Japan.

"There's eight games to go," said Arnold. "It's not like it's a disaster, but I've got to go home and do a lot of thinking."

Saudi Arabia had to play the last 71 minutes of their Group C match against China in Dalian with 10 men, but Roberto Mancini's side found a way to come back from a goal behind to win 2-1 in the dying seconds.

Hassan Kadish equalised with a header from a corner before half-time and repeated the feat in the last minute of the 90 to spark wild celebrations from the visitors.

China, who were thumped 7-0 in Japan last week in their opening Group C encounter, had taken the lead in the 14th minute via an Ali Lajami own goal.

