UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Suspends Search For Belgian Backpacker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:35 PM

Australia suspends search for Belgian backpacker

Australian police on Wednesday said they have called off a month-long search for an 18-year-old Belgian backpacker who disappeared from a picturesque surf town in May

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Australian police on Wednesday said they have called off a month-long search for an 18-year-old Belgian backpacker who disappeared from a picturesque surf town in May.

Theo Hayez was last seen on May 31 in Byron Bay, hundreds of miles north of Sydney.

Despite extensive land, air and sea searches -- and heart-rending appeals from his family -- New South Wales police said they had "suspended the full-scale physical search".

"We met with Theo's family today and we send our thoughts to them all, both here in Australia and abroad," Superintendent Dave Roptell said.

Police were alerted to his disappearance on June 6 when Hayez failed to return to the hostel where he was staying, prompting an investigation that included Australian homicide detectives, local volunteers and three officers from the Belgian Federal Police.

Although the investigations are ongoing, hope has faded of finding Hayez.

"It's times like this which shows the strength of our community. We want to thank each and every person who assisted and who provided support," said Roptell.

Hayez's father travelled to Australia to help find his son, urging the messaging platform WhatsApp to open his encrypted texts in the hope they may provide a clue to his disappearance.

Related Topics

Police Australia Byron Bay Sydney Wales May June Family All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Federal Commission receives 4000 suggestions for r ..

1 minute ago

Over one million trees planted during clean and gr ..

1 minute ago

Total starts production at French biofuel refinery ..

1 minute ago

Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Da ..

16 minutes ago

US criticises Chinese 'missile launches' in South ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.