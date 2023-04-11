Australia Suspends WTO Suit Against China After Striking Deal on Barley - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

Australia has suspended its claim against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for at least three months as the two countries have reached an agreement on barley exports, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday

"The Australian government has reach an agreement with China that creates a pathway for the resolution of the dispute over Australian barley," Wong told a press conference.� "Today I can confirm that China has agreed to undertake an expedited review of the duties imposed on Australian barley over a three months period, which may extend to a fourth, if required. In return, we have agreed to temporarily suspend the WTO dispute for the agreed review period.

"

In May 2020, China imposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley exports, thus practically closing its market. This happened as China's reaction to Australia's support of the United States' call to conduct an independent investigation on the origins of COVID-19, implying Beijing's responsibility for it.

On February 6, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell during the first bilateral meeting since 2019, which was widely interpreted as a sign of both sides wanting to mend ties. On March 15, China lifted the ban on Australian coal imposed at the end of 2020.