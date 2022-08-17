MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The authorities of Australia's capital city, Canberra, have notified Russia that they are terminating the lease of the land bought by Moscow for the construction of a new building for the Russian embassy, the National Capital Authority (NCA) said on Wednesday.

"After regular consultation and discussions with Russian representatives over many years, the National Capital Authority (NCA) has advised the Russian Federation of its decision to terminate the lease on Block 26 Section 44 in Yarralumla," the statement read.

Russia purchased the rights to the site in 2008 with the goal of building a new embassy to replace the existing one in the suburb of Griffith. In 2011 all works and building approvals were granted to Russia, and it promised to finish the construction in 3 years, but did not complete the project to this day.

"On-going unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions and foreign representation in the National Capital," NCA Chief Executive Sally Barnes said.

The NCA supports a policy of "use it or lose it," meaning that a country should demonstrate the willingness and ability to develop the land.

"The Russian Federation has 20 days from the day the notice of termination was served to clear the site. Once cleared, the NCA will return the site back into the pool of land available for diplomatic purposes," the NCA statement read.

The land lease termination will not affect the existing Russian Embassy, and the country can submit a new application that will be reviewed by the NCA accordingly, the report said.