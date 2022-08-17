UrduPoint.com

Australia Terminates Russia's Land Lease For New Embassy Building - Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Australia Terminates Russia's Land Lease for New Embassy Building - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The authorities of Australia's capital city, Canberra, have notified Russia that they are terminating the lease of the land bought by Moscow for the construction of a new building for the Russian embassy, the National Capital Authority (NCA) said on Wednesday.

"After regular consultation and discussions with Russian representatives over many years, the National Capital Authority (NCA) has advised the Russian Federation of its decision to terminate the lease on Block 26 Section 44 in Yarralumla," the statement read.

Russia purchased the rights to the site in 2008 with the goal of building a new embassy to replace the existing one in the suburb of Griffith. In 2011 all works and building approvals were granted to Russia, and it promised to finish the construction in 3 years, but did not complete the project to this day.

"On-going unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions and foreign representation in the National Capital," NCA Chief Executive Sally Barnes said.

The NCA supports a policy of "use it or lose it," meaning that a country should demonstrate the willingness and ability to develop the land.

"The Russian Federation has 20 days from the day the notice of termination was served to clear the site. Once cleared, the NCA will return the site back into the pool of land available for diplomatic purposes," the NCA statement read.

The land lease termination will not affect the existing Russian Embassy, and the country can submit a new application that will be reviewed by the NCA accordingly, the report said.

Related Topics

Australia Moscow Russia Griffith Canberra SITE All From

Recent Stories

Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police ..

Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police on 48-hour physical remand

4 minutes ago
 PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

1 hour ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

4 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.