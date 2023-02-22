Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Missile From Truck - Defense Magazine

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Australian private aerospace company Black Sky Aerospace (BSA) has successfully launched a prototype long-range missile system from the back of a Mercedes Benz Unimog truck, Australian Defense Magazine reported on Wednesday

The 3.7 meters long (12 feet) home-grown training missile TM229 "Cyclone" with a diameter of 229 millimeters was fired remotely from a site in the southwestern state of Queensland.

The magazine quoted BSA CEO Blake Nikolic as saying that the company is "developing, refining and perfecting its capabilities" to respond to government announcements on Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordinance.

"As the first firing, this was about testing the system, the launch and the design of the missile, and we were able to gather valuable data for future launches," Nikolic added.

The prototype missile is designed to gain experience in launching more advanced and expensive rockets so trainees can improve their skills at reduced costs, according to the magazine.

