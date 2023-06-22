Open Menu

Australia Threatens Twitter With Fine Over Failure To Tackle Online Hate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Australia's online safety body accused Twitter on Thursday of allowing "toxicity and hate" on the social media platform and gave CEO Elon Musk 28 days to remedy the problem.

"If Twitter fails to respond to the most recent notice within 28 days, the company could face maximum financial penalties of nearly $700,000 a day for continuing breaches," the eSafety commissioner said in a statement.

The commissioner said eSafety had issued a legal notice to Twitter to inquire about what the social media giant was doing to tackle the growing number of complaints since Musk's takeover in October.

Disabled people and those identifying as LGBT were targeted at "double the rate of the rest of the population" in Australia, eSafety estimated.

It said Twitter appeared to have "dropped the ball" on tackling online hate since it reinstated tens of thousands of suspended or banned accounts to the platform under what Musk described as a "general amnesty."

