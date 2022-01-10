UrduPoint.com

Australia To Acquire $2.58Bln Worth Of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

Canberra will spend $3.6 billion ($2.58 billion) on the purchase of 120 tanks and other armored vehicles from the United States, Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Canberra will spend $3.6 billion ($2.58 billion) on the purchase of 120 tanks and other armored vehicles from the United States, Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton said on Monday.

"Teamed with the infantry fighting vehicle, combat engineering vehicles, and self-propelled howitzers, the new Abrams will give our soldiers the best possibility of success and protection from harm," Dutton said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the newspaper, $2.58 billion purchase will include a batch of 75 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks, which will replace 59 M1A1 tanks purchased in 2007. At the same time, 29 assault clearing vehicles used against minefields, 17 bridge landing vehicles and six repair and evacuation tanks will be purchased. It is reported that the first batch of such weapons will be delivered in 2024 and put into service from 2025.

On October 9, the US approved nearly $1 billion sale of 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.

In September, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced the new trilateral defense partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia's new project will take 18 months just to select a model of a submarine in the US and UK under the AUKUS partnership. However, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute believes that the deal will provide Australia with a regional strategic advantage.

Related Topics

Attack Australia France Vehicles Vehicle Sale Canberra Sydney Same Alliance United Kingdom United States September October From Best Billion

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

2 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision ..

One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

4 minutes ago
 China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

10 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

10 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Ca ..

Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Caused by Destructive Forces

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.