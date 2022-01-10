Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canberra will spend $3.6 billion ($2.58 billion) on the purchase of 120 tanks and other armored vehicles from the United States, Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Canberra will spend $3.6 billion ($2.58 billion) on the purchase of 120 tanks and other armored vehicles from the United States, Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton said on Monday.

"Teamed with the infantry fighting vehicle, combat engineering vehicles, and self-propelled howitzers, the new Abrams will give our soldiers the best possibility of success and protection from harm," Dutton said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the newspaper, $2.58 billion purchase will include a batch of 75 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks, which will replace 59 M1A1 tanks purchased in 2007. At the same time, 29 assault clearing vehicles used against minefields, 17 bridge landing vehicles and six repair and evacuation tanks will be purchased. It is reported that the first batch of such weapons will be delivered in 2024 and put into service from 2025.

On October 9, the US approved nearly $1 billion sale of 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.

In September, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced the new trilateral defense partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia's new project will take 18 months just to select a model of a submarine in the US and UK under the AUKUS partnership. However, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute believes that the deal will provide Australia with a regional strategic advantage.