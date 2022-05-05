Australia to Allocate $1.4Bln to Re-Equip Navy, Air Defense Fleet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Australian authorities will allocate 2 billion Australian Dollars ($1.4 billion) to re-equip the country's navy and air defense fleet, media reported on Thursday, citing Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

The Federal government will spend the money on highly advanced surface-to-air missiles for the country's Navy to protect against anti-ship missile threats, according to the 7News broadcaster.

"Australian industry will continue to support increasing rates of missile production, and further opportunities for Australian industry involvement are being pursued in missile component manufacture and integration," Dutton was quoted as saying by 7News.

The Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles, which use advanced active radar to defeat anti-ship projectiles, are an important part of the retrofitting. This class of missiles can be used on Anzac-class frigates and Hobart-class destroyers, the broadcaster clarified.