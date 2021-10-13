UrduPoint.com

Australia To Allocate $36.7 Million For Lunar Rover - Government

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Australia to Allocate $36.7 Million For Lunar Rover - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Australia will allocate $36.7 million to build its own lunar rover, as part of joint efforts to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon, the Australian government said on Wednesday.

"Leading Australian businesses and researchers will come together to develop the rover, backed by $50 million (US $36.7 million) in funding from the Trailblazer program in the Government's Moon to Mars initiative," the government said in a statement.

It is assumed that the lunar rover will be included in the research program, in an agreement reached by Australia with the American space agency NASA.

The semi-automatic lunar rover will collect samples of soil on the moon, which contains oxides, and with the help of special equipment NASA will then release the oxygen from this soil, according to the Australian government.

"This is a key step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon and supporting future missions to Mars," the government noted.

According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Australian government wants to triple the size of its space sector by 2030, expecting it to generate $12 billion and create 20,000 new jobs for highly skilled professionals.

Under the agreement with Australia, NASA will send a rover to the moon at the earliest in 2026.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia From Government Agreement Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

13 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

32 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

15 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

15 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

15 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.