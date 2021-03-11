Australia to Allocate Nearly $1Bln to Support Tourism Industry Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Australia has unveiled an assistance package worth 1.2 billion Australian Dollars ($929.5 million) to support the tourism industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

"Australia's airlines, hotels and caravan parks, restaurants and bars, travel agents and tourism operators are set for a rush of hundreds of thousands of tourists as part of a new $1.2 billion support package from the [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison Government," the government said in a press release.

As part of the relief package, the government intends to pay half of the cost of 800,000 air tickets to 13 domestic destinations so that Australians can travel and support tour operators, businesses, travel agents and airlines that are facing difficulties due to the closure of international borders. The package also includes cheap loans for the tourism sector and direct financial support to airlines.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Australia has confirmed more than 29,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 909 fatalities.