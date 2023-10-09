Open Menu

Australia To Brace For Peak Season Of Severe Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- Australia is expected to face a peak season of severe weather, including heatwaves and tropical cyclones, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reported on Monday.

In its latest 2023-24 Severe Weather Long-Range Forcast, the BOM stressed that while severe weather can occur at any time of the year, the October to April period is the peak time for heatwaves, bushfires, tropical cyclones, thunderstorms and floods.

In the months ahead, Australia is likely to confront a high chance of "unusually high" temperatures until at least February 2024, also with an increased risk of bushfires in much of eastern and southern Australia.

"There is always a risk of dangerous and destructive fires in Australia at this time of year. Grass growth due to above-average rainfall in the past two to three years is contributing to an increased fire risk," said the bureau's Senior Meteorologist Sarah Scully.

On Sept. 19, the weather bureau declared an El Nino event ongoing in the Pacific Ocean, which can typically shift rainfall away from Australia. Meanwhile, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole event is also underway, bringing warmer- and drier-than-average conditions in early spring and summer.

The BOM estimated an 80-percent chance of fewer than average tropical cyclones this season.

