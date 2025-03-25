Open Menu

Australia To Build New 2032 Olympics Stadium, Gabba To Be Scrapped

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Australia to build new 2032 Olympics stadium, Gabba to be scrapped

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Australia will build a 63,000-seat stadium and an indoor swimming venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, officials said Tuesday after shelving contentious earlier plans, with The Gabba to be demolished after the Games.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli detailed a slew of Olympic upgrades that included the new Brisbane Stadium in the heart of the city and an aquatic centre that could host 25,000 fans.

"Finally, Queensland has a plan. The time has come to just get on with it. And get on with it we will," Crisafulli told reporters.

The Queensland capital was awarded the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics in July 2021, returning the Games to Australia for a third time after Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

Two years ago, the state's then centre-left Labor government announced plans to expand the famous Gabba cricket ground and create a new 17,000-seat indoor stadium for the Games.

Crisafulli scrapped those plans on Tuesday, saying Australia would have wasted "billions" on temporary facilities that "delivered no legacy".

The 63,000-seat stadium was billed as a "world class" venue that would also host other major sporting events in the future including cricket.

