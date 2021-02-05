The world's largest grid-scale solar battery will be built in a small town in Australia's New South Wales and have a capacity of up to 1,200 megawatts, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The world's largest grid-scale solar battery will be built in a small town in Australia's New South Wales and have a capacity of up to 1,200 megawatts, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday.

The project is led by company CEP Energy, which specializes on installing solar batteries on factory and warehouse rooftops across the country.

The world's biggest battery will be built in the town of Kurri Kurri in Hunter Valley, which is one of so-called renewable energy zones that the Australian state has been divided into to support and fast-track such projects.

"Big batteries, including the one planned by CEP Energy for the Hunter, will play a major role in filling the gaps left by the gradual retirement of coal and gas-fired generation assets, including the nearby Liddell Power Station," former NSW Labor premier Morris Iemma, who now heads CEP Energy, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The Hunter Valley battery is set to be completed by 2023. Australia, rich in coal and gas, remains one of the leaders in the global fossil fuel trade.