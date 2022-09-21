Australia to Buy 12 More Sikorsky Seahawk Helicopters - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Australia has ordered an additional 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to create a third squadron of the aircraft for its navy, Lockheed Martin, which owns Sikorsky, announced on Tuesday.

"The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a firm-fixed price contract to produce an additional 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN)," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

Australia bought the new helicopters through its Foreign Military Sales agreement with the United States and they will add a third "Romeo" squadron to the RAN's Fleet Air Arm, the release said.

The helicopters were bought as part of Australia's Project SEA 9100 Phase 1, which stands for improved embarked logistics support helicopter capability to create a common fleet to support the RAN's air capable platforms, the release added.

Lockheed Martin plans to deliver all 12 MH-60R helicopters between mid-2025 and mid-2026, according to the release.