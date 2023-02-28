UrduPoint.com

Australia To Buy 20 HIMARS Systems, 130 Rockets - Reports

February 28, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Australia is planning to buy 20 HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket systems and 130 rockets for it, Australian defense magazine ADM reported on Tuesday.

The purchase will be made with an eye to starting manufacturing HIMARS and their munitions in Australia, the magazine said. The first HIMARS will be delivered to the country in 2025, according to the report.

The United States has traditionally been reluctant to allow the export of its sensitive technologies, but the current talks on HIMARS might indicate a change in attitude, the report said.

"It (the US government) has become far more open to opening up those supply chains and to allowing a build, particularly of some of more sophisticated system, build them overseas completely," Tim Cahill, the executive vice-president of Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control division, was quoted as saying by ADM.

Australia is considering deploying HIMARS in Edinburgh, South Australia, the report added.

