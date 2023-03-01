Australia to Buy 29 AH-64E Apache Helicopters - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Australia has signed a contract with the United States Boeing company for the delivery of 29 AH-64E Apache helicopters from 2025 to 2028, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Australian Government has today signed an Australian Industry Capability (AIC) Deed for the Apache Program with the Boeing Company (US), solidifying commitments for Australia's defence industry in the production of Australia's aircraft," the statement said.

The signed document provides for the delivery of 29 AH-64E Apache helicopters between 2025 and 2028, the statement said.

"These Apache helicopters will be equipped with some of the most advanced technologies, sensors and equipment, making them one of the most formidable helicopters for the Australian Defence Force," the statement said.

The ministry said that Australia's Defense Minister Pat Conroy announced the contract at the Australian International Air Show 2023.

The development follows a pattern in Australia's recent tendency to build up its defense capabilities, including the purchase of missiles, drones, armored fighting vehicles and also creating its own fleet of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom signed in 2021.