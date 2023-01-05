UrduPoint.com

Australia To Buy HIMARS Missile Systems From US To Deploy By 2026-2027 - Gov't

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Australia to Buy HIMARS Missile Systems From US to Deploy by 2026-2027 - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Australia is planning to purchase and deploy the US-manufactured High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) by 2026-2027, among other weapon acquisitions called to boost the national military capabilities, the Australian government said on Thursday.

The acquisition package, valued at over $1 billion Australian Dollars ($682.3 million), will include Kongsberg-made Naval Strike Missiles to replace aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles on Australian warships starting 2024, the government said.

"Defence will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

The HIMARS system will be in use by 2026-27, providing the Australian Army with a significant capability boost," the statement read.

The new weapons will give Australia's armed forces "the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests," Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles was quoted as saying.

Late in December, the Australian government was reportedly considering the possibility of deploying a new missile system in the country's north coast presumably amid tensions between China and Taiwan. The government has been reviewing the StrikeMaster land-based maritime strike system and the Naval Strike Missile anti-ship and land-attack armament as potential variants.

