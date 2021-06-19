MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Australia will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against China's anti-dumping duties on the country's wine, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said on Saturday.

"Australia will defend the interests of Australian wine makers by taking action in the World Trade Organization over China's imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine. The decision to commence the dispute resolution process was taken following extensive consultation with Australia's wine makers," Tehan said in a joint statement with Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud.

In late November, 2020, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced introducing tariffs up to 212.1 percent on Australian wine imports, following a probe into alleged dumping practices by Australia, initiated at the behest of Chinese winemakers. Australia rejected all accusations of dumping.

China is Australia's major trade partner and the biggest market for Australian wine.