Australia to Complete Vaccination Rollout by October - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Australia will have most of the population vaccinated against coronavirus by October, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Monday, emphasizing that shots would not be mandatory.

"We expect that Australians will be fully vaccinated by the end of October, on the basis that it is free, universal and entirely voluntary," he said during a news conference.

The Australian government said earlier it planned to complete vaccination by the end of 2021. It has purchased three vaccines made by Pfizer and Biontech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and by Novavax.

Health workers and care home patients will be first in line to receive a shot. March has been set as the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign, Hunt added.

"We are ahead of schedule and our approach is to underpromise and overdeliver and always to make sure that not only do we have a safe and effective vaccine but we have the strongest safety and assessment processes," he added.

Hunt also said Australia would not be relinquishing the 14-day quarantine any time soon for those entering the country in the favor of testing, after praising it as one of the strictest entry regulations in the world.