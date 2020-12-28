UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Complete Vaccination Rollout By October - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:51 PM

Australia to Complete Vaccination Rollout by October - Health Minister

Australia will have most of the population vaccinated against coronavirus by October, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Monday, emphasizing that shots would not be mandatory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Australia will have most of the population vaccinated against coronavirus by October, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Monday, emphasizing that shots would not be mandatory.

"We expect that Australians will be fully vaccinated by the end of October, on the basis that it is free, universal and entirely voluntary," he said during a news conference.

The Australian government said earlier it planned to complete vaccination by the end of 2021. It has purchased three vaccines made by Pfizer and Biontech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and by Novavax.

Health workers and care home patients will be first in line to receive a shot. March has been set as the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign, Hunt added.

"We are ahead of schedule and our approach is to underpromise and overdeliver and always to make sure that not only do we have a safe and effective vaccine but we have the strongest safety and assessment processes," he added.

Hunt also said Australia would not be relinquishing the 14-day quarantine any time soon for those entering the country in the favor of testing, after praising it as one of the strictest entry regulations in the world.

Related Topics

World Australia Oxford March October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Niinisto Held Phone Talks on Arms Control - ..

4 minutes ago

Estonia Vaccinates Over 200 Medical Workers Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Three Dead in Suspected Poisoning Incident at Tech ..

4 minutes ago

Nominations to All-Belarusian People's Assembly to ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador Had Conversation in Russian F ..

10 minutes ago

Cops directed to take strict action against violat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.