BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Australia will deploy an airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft in Germany this fall to guard airspace on NATO's eastern flank, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"I am especially pleased that Australia will contribute to the protection of the airspace in the eastern territory of the alliance members this fall by deploying an AWACS aircraft at Ramstein (air base) for this purpose," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albanese, in turn, said that the aircraft will participate in air patrols for six months, and 100 military personnel will take part in the mission.

Since 2016, NATO has been increasing its military presence on the eastern flank as a method to strengthen its "deterrence and defense posture." Following the start of Russia's military operation, NATO decided, among other things, to increase the size of its battlegroups from battalions to brigades where necessary, and started deploying additional forces in the area.