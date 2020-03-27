UrduPoint.com
Australia To Deploy Military To Ensure Quarantine Compliance - Prime Minister

Fri 27th March 2020

Australia to Deploy Military to Ensure Quarantine Compliance - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Australia has tightened quarantine measures by sending all arrivals from abroad to designated hotels and deploying the military to ensure they remain in isolation for two weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 3,000.

"By no later than... Saturday, states and territories will be quarantining all arrivals through our airports in hotels and other accomodation facilities for the two weeks of their mandatory self-isolation," Morrison said at a news briefing.

The prime minister said that enforcing the new measures would fall on local governments, but that the central government would help by deploying the Australian Defence Force to monitor compliance.

Despite taking preventative measures early on, Australia has seen a steady rise in coronavirus cases in all states and territories, with the latest estimates counting over 3,100 cases and 13 deaths with nearly 200 recovered.

