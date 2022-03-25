UrduPoint.com

Australia To Drop Pre-Flight COVID-19 Tests For International Travelers - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022

International travelers coming to Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory COVID-19 test starting April 17, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) International travelers coming to Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory COVID-19 test starting April 17, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.

"International travellers into and out of Australia will still be required to provide proof of double vaccination against COVID-19. Travellers will also still be required to wear a mask while on international flights based on medical advice," Hunt said in a statement.

These measures will be adopted under non-emergency provisions in the Biosecurity Emergency Determination regulations relating to COVID-19 for Australia, the minister said.

"The requirements for maritime arrivals will also be aligned with those on airlines, as part of the safety protocols for the resumption of cruising," Hunt noted.

The official stated that closing the borders for two years was instrumental in "managing the pandemic" and reducing the human cost. According to previous reports, starting from April 17 international cruise ships will be allowed in Australian waters.

