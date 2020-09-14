UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Earmark $211Mln Investment Package To Protect Fuel Security

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Australia to Earmark $211Mln Investment Package to Protect Fuel Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Australia has set aside 211 million Australian Dollars ($153.7 million) from its yearly budget to invest the funds in projects aiming to ensure fuel security in crisis situations and to keep fuel prices low, Energy Minister Angus Taylor announced on Monday.

"The [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison Government is taking action to secure Australia's long-term fuel supply, keep prices low for consumers and create over 1000 new jobs with a $211 million investment in building new domestic fuel storage and backing local refineries to stay open wherever commercially possible," Taylor said in a statement.

The investment entails a $200 million grants program to create an additional 780 megalitres of onshore diesel storage, as well as build a new storage facility, which will create up to 1,000 jobs.

"Supporting our refineries will ensure Australia has the sovereign capability it needs for any event, protect families and businesses from higher prices and support thousands of jobs across the economy as we recover from COVID-19," Taylor added.

The government and the country's fuel industry will be working on the legislative and regulatory design of the package in the next six months.

Related Topics

Australia Budget Event From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

10 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.