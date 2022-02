Australia to Earmark $26Mln for Maritime Security, Disaster Prevention in Indian Ocean

Australia will provide 36.5 million Australian dollars ($26 million) over a five-year period to support maritime security and disaster management in the northeast Indian Ocean, the Australian government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Australia will provide 36.5 million Australian Dollars ($26 million) over a five-year period to support maritime security and disaster management in the northeast Indian Ocean, the Australian government said on Friday.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has issued a joint statement with Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan and Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt, pledging to enhance Canberra's engagement across the region by investing in maritime and disaster preparedness, as well as fostering trade, investment and connectivity.

"Australia will provide 36.5 million (Australian dollars, $26 million) over five years, including 11.4 million (Australian dollars, $8.

1 million) to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing," the statement read.

The government will provide 10.2 million Australian dollars to better address regional economic challenges and seek new opportunities in the digital areas in Bangladesh.

"The Morrison Government will invest 4.8 million (Australian dollars, $3.4 million) to improve Australian resources and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services, understanding of South Asian markets. A further 4.3 million (Australian dollars, $3 million) will support relationships across the LNG (liquefied natural gas) supply chain between Australia, India and Bangladesh," the statement added.